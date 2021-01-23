×
Sungjae Im's tight approach leads to birdie at The American Express

Jan 23, 2021

In the third round of The American Express 2021, Sungjae Im lands his 109-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.