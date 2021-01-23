×
Si Woo Kim’s impressive second leads to birdie at The American Express

Jan 23, 2021

In the third round of The American Express 2021, Si Woo Kim lands his 258-yard second shot 6 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.