Richy Werenski sticks tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express

Jan 23, 2021

In the third round of The American Express 2021, Richy Werenski lands his 160-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.