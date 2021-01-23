|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jan 23, 2021
At The American Express 2021, Owner of F10 Creative Tara Lazar speaks on the impact the tournament and community has on her local restaurant. American Express and its PGA TOUR tournament, The American Express, have emphasized “Shop Small, Buy Small” at local businesses for them to continue to operate through the pandemic through their ‘Shop Small’ initiative. The activation has been promoted through their tournament in continued support for the Palm Springs community of small business owners.