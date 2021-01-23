×
Brandon Hagy dials in approach to set up birdie at The American Express

Jan 23, 2021

In the third round of The American Express 2021, Brandon Hagy lands his 88-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.