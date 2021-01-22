×
Rickie Fowler birdies final hole of day at The American Express

Jan 22, 2021

In the second round of The American Express 2021, Rickie Fowler sticks a 170-yard approach shot to 14 feet and makes birdie at the par-4 18th hole to card a 6-under 66 on Friday.