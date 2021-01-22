Rickie Fowler birdies final hole of day at The American Express

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 22, 2021
In the second round of The American Express 2021, Rickie Fowler sticks a 170-yard approach shot to 14 feet and makes birdie at the par-4 18th hole to card a 6-under 66 on Friday.
