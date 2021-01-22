Paul Casey Round 2 highlights from The American Express

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 23, 2021
In the second round of The American Express 2021, Paul Casey carded a 7-under 65 on Friday and is four shots behind leader Sungjae Im (-11) going into the weekend.
