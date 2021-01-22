×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Paul Casey Round 2 highlights from The American Express

Jan 23, 2021

In the second round of The American Express 2021, Paul Casey carded a 7-under 65 on Friday and is four shots behind leader Sungjae Im (-11) going into the weekend.