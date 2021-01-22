×
Jamie Lovemark sticks approach to set up birdie at The American Express

Jan 22, 2021

In the second round of The American Express 2021, Jamie Lovemark lands his 160-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie.