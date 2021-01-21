×
Tony Finau makes sixth birdie in a row at The American Express

Jan 21, 2021

In the opening round of The American Express 2021, Tony Finau hits his 114-yard wedge shot to 7 feet at the par-4 12th hole, and makes the putt for his sixth birdie in a row.