Tony Finau approaches from bunker, birdies at The American Express

Jan 21, 2021
In the opening round of The American Express 2021, Tony Finau hits his 170-yard approach shot from the sand to 4 feet at the par-4 10th hole, and knocks in the birdie putt.
