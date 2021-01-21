×
Monster greenside bunker on No. 16 at The American Express

Jan 21, 2021

There are many ways to escape. Check out the best highlights (and lowlights) from the par-5 16th hole’s monster greenside bunker at PGA WEST (Stadium) in La Quinta, California.