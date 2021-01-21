Gary Woodland makes impressive birdie at The American Express

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Jan 21, 2021
In the opening round of The American Express 2021, Gary Woodland hits his 155-yard approach shot from the bunker to 11 feet, setting up a birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.