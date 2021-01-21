×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Gary Woodland makes up-and-down birdie at The American Express

Jan 21, 2021

In the opening round of The American Express 2021, Gary Woodland pitches his third shot shot 9 feet below the hole, and makes his birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.