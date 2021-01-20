×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Phil Mickelson’s best shots at The American Express

Jan 20, 2021

Check out Phil Mickelson’s best shots from The American Express, including chip-ins, hole-outs from the fairway and exhilarating putts. Mickelson is a two-time champion at The American Express.