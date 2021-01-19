John Augenstein on his decision to turn pro prior to The American Express

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 19, 2021
Prior to The American Express 2021, John Augenstein talks about his decision to turn professional after having a taste of it at the Masters Tournament last season.
