Kevin Na’s eagle hole-out

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Jan 18, 2021
Kevin Na holed out for eagle in the first round of the 2018 Charles Schwab Challenge. Listen in on the conversation with his caddie that led him to the incredible shot.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.