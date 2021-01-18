×
Joaquin Niemann highlights from Hawaii Swing

Jan 18, 2021

Joaquin Niemann had a successful Hawaii Swing. Between the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions and Sony Open in Hawaii, he had two runner-up finishes and finished at 45-under par.