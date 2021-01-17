×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Marc Leishman uses nice approach to set up birdie at the Sony Open

Jan 18, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Marc Leishman lands his 150-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.