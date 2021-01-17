×
Kevin Na’s Round 4 highlights from the Sony Open

Jan 18, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Na turned in a 5-under 65, getting him to 21-under for the tournament to claim his fifth career PGA TOUR victory.