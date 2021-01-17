×
Kevin Na claims fifth win at the Sony Open

Jan 18, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Na carded a 5-under 65 to get to 21-under for the tournament, good enough to claim his fifth win of his PGA TOUR career.