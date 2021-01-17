×
Charley Hoffman birdies No. 9 at the Sony Open

Jan 17, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Charley Hoffman lands his 124-yard approach 13 feet from the cup, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 9th hole.