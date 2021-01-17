×
Brendan Steele’s nice tee shot leads to birdie at the Sony Open

Jan 17, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele lands his 160-yard tee shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.