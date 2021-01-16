×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Russell Henley sticks tee shot to set up birdie at the Sony Open

Jan 17, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Henley lands his 173-yard tee shot 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 7th hole.