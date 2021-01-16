×
Patton Kizzire’s dialed in second leads to birdie at the Sony Open

Jan 17, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Patton Kizzire lands his 203-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.