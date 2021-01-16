×
Kevin Na’s impressive second leads to eagle at the Sony Open

Jan 17, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Na lands his 232-yard second shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.