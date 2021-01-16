Joaquin Niemann’s Round 3 highlights from the Sony Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 17, 2021
In the third round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Joaquin Niemann carded a 7-under 63 to get to 16-under for the tournament, placing him two strokes off the lead heading into Sunday.
