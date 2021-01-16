×
Joaquin Niemann’s Round 3 highlights from the Sony Open

Jan 17, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Joaquin Niemann carded a 7-under 63 to get to 16-under for the tournament, placing him two strokes off the lead heading into Sunday.