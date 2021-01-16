×
Collin Morikawa’s nice second leads to birdie at the Sony Open

Jan 17, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Collin Morikawa lands his 190-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 9th hole.