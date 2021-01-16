Brendan Steele’s Round 3 highlights from the Sony Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 17, 2021
In the third round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele turned in a 9-under 61, placing him at 18-under for the tournament to take a two-stroke lead over the field into Sunday.
