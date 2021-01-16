×
Brendan Steele’s Round 3 highlights from the Sony Open

Jan 17, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele turned in a 9-under 61, placing him at 18-under for the tournament to take a two-stroke lead over the field into Sunday.