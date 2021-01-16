×
Brendan Steele leads to by two at the Sony Open

Jan 17, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele carded a 9-under 61 to get to 18-under for the tournament, good enough for a two-stroke lead over the field heading into Sunday.