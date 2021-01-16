×
Brendan Steele’s nice approach yields birdie at the Sony Open

Jan 17, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele lands his 124-yard approach 15 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.