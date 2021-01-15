×
Vaughn Taylor’s Round 2 highlights from the Sony Open

Jan 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Vaughn Taylor carded a 4-under 66, placing him at 10-under for the tournament, two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.