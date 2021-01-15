×
Vaughn Taylor reaches in two to set up birdie at the Sony Open

Jan 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Vaughn Taylor lands his 221-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 9th hole.