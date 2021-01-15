×
Vaughn Taylor’s tight approach leads to birdie at the Sony Open

Jan 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Vaughn Taylor lands his 156-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.