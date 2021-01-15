×
Russell Henley’s Round 2 highlights from the Sony Open

Jan 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Henley carded a 6-under 64 to get to 10-under for the tournament, just two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.