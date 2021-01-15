×
Peter Malnati uses nice approach to set up birdie at the Sony Open

Jan 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Peter Malnati lands his 148-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.