Nick Taylor’s Round 2 highlights from the Sony Open

Jan 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Nick Taylor turned in an 8-under 62, placing him at 12-under for the tournament and two strokes clear of the field heading into the weekend.