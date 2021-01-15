Nick Taylor leads after 36 at the Sony Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 16, 2021
In the second round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Nick Taylor carded an 8-under 62 to get to 12-under for the tournament, placing two strokes ahead of the field heading into the weekend.
