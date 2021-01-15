×
Nick Taylor leads after 36 at the Sony Open

Jan 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Nick Taylor carded an 8-under 62 to get to 12-under for the tournament, placing two strokes ahead of the field heading into the weekend.