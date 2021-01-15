×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Jim Herman’s impressive second leads to birdie at the Sony Open

Jan 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Jim Herman lands his 184-yard approach 10 feet from the cup, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 9th hole.