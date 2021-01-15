×
Jason Kokrak’s Round 1 highlights from the Sony Open

Jan 15, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Jason Kokrak carded an 8-under 62, placing him in a tie atop the leaderboard with Peter Malnati and Joaquin Niemann heading into Friday.