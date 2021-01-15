Jason Kokrak’s Round 1 highlights from the Sony Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 15, 2021
In the opening round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Jason Kokrak carded an 8-under 62, placing him in a tie atop the leaderboard with Peter Malnati and Joaquin Niemann heading into Friday.
