Chris Kirk uses nice approach to set up birdie at the Sony Open

Jan 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Chris Kirk lands his 152-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.