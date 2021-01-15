×
Chris Kirk’s impressive second leads to eagle at the Sony Open

Jan 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Chris Kirk lands his 242-yard second shot 14-feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.