Carlos Ortiz birdies No. 9 at the Sony Open

Jan 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Carlos Ortiz lands his 176-yard approach just off the green, setting up a two-putt birdie from the fringe at the par-5 9th hole.