×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Marc Leishman’s impressive second leads to birdie at the Sony Open

Jan 15, 2021

In the opening of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Marc Leishman lands his 193-yard approach 12 feet from the cup, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 9th hole.