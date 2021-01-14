Marc Leishman’s impressive second leads to birdie at the Sony Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 15, 2021
In the opening of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Marc Leishman lands his 193-yard approach 12 feet from the cup, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
