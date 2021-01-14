Hideki Matsuyam’s tight approach leads to birdie at the Sony Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 15, 2021
In the opening of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Hideki Matsuyama lands his 95-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
