Kevin Kisner on why Waialae suits his game before Sony Open

Jan 13, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Kisner talks about how Waialae Country Club suits his game well as a shot makers golf course and why he’s able to play well in windy conditions.