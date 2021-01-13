Kevin Kisner on why Waialae suits his game before Sony Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 13, 2021
Prior to the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Kisner talks about how Waialae Country Club suits his game well as a shot makers golf course and why he’s able to play well in windy conditions.
