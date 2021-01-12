Harris English’s winning highlights from Sentry

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Jan 12, 2021
At the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Harris English claimed his third victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 65-67-66-69 to finish at 25-under-par at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.