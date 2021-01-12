×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Harris English’s winning highlights from Sentry

Jan 12, 2021

At the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Harris English claimed his third victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 65-67-66-69 to finish at 25-under-par at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.