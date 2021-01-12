×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

16-year-old Tadd Fujikawa makes cut at Sony Open

Jan 12, 2021

In the second round of the 2007 Sony Open in Hawaii, 16-year-old Hawaii native Tadd Fujikawa sunk an eagle on the 18th hole to make the cut at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.