16-year-old Tadd Fujikawa makes cut at Sony Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Jan 12, 2021
In the second round of the 2007 Sony Open in Hawaii, 16-year-old Hawaii native Tadd Fujikawa sunk an eagle on the 18th hole to make the cut at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.