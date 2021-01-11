Leaders in Driving at Sentry Tournament of Champions

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Jan 11, 2021
Check out the top players in driving distance and accuracy off the tee from the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, featuring Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.