Xander Schauffele's amazing eagle No. 18 at Sentry

Jan 10, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Xander Schauffele's 269-yard approach shot runs out down the hill and stops 7 feet from the hole, he makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.