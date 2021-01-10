Xander Schauffele's amazing eagle No. 18 at Sentry

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 10, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Xander Schauffele's 269-yard approach shot runs out down the hill and stops 7 feet from the hole, he makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
