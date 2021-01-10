×
Sungjae Im nearly holes out at Sentry

Jan 10, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sungjae Im nearly holes out on his 141-yard approach shot and makes the 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.